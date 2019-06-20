PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (6.20.2019)

Drew Bailey
June 20, 2019
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday June 20th, 2019.

7am

Go West – We Close Our Eyes
Reap The Wild Wind
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
The Smiths – Panic
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye (Shep Pettibone Mix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
A House – Call Me Blue
Duran Duran – Rio (US Edit)
The Cure – In Between Days
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2XS Remix)
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Prince – Batdance

8am

When In Rome – The Promise
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)
MCL – New York
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
New Order – Subculture
King – Love & Pride
English Beat – Save It For Later
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Fantastique – Mama Told Me
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)
Giogio Morodaer & Phillip Okay – Together In Electric Dreams
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
Erasure – Chains Of Love

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Hubert Kah – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
??? – ???
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

CAFE CHILL: #1 WITH HOUSEPLANTS

This week on Cafe Chill Radio, we’re featuring music from Edamame, High Tides, 憂鬱, Jack Wilbs and more with your host, Seth. Also, check our REAL and TRUE Press Release. And our playlist way way way below. Click here to listen PLAYLIST 6AM...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu