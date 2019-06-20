Save The Wave Playlist (6.20.2019)

7am

Go West – We Close Our Eyes

Reap The Wild Wind

OMD – We Love You (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

The Smiths – Panic

Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds

The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye (Shep Pettibone Mix)

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

A House – Call Me Blue

Duran Duran – Rio (US Edit)

The Cure – In Between Days

Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2XS Remix)

Culture Club – Karma Chameleon

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll

Prince – Batdance

8am

When In Rome – The Promise

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)

Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)

MCL – New York

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)

New Order – Subculture

King – Love & Pride

English Beat – Save It For Later

Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)

The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Fantastique – Mama Told Me

M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On

The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)

Giogio Morodaer & Phillip Okay – Together In Electric Dreams

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)

Erasure – Chains Of Love

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Hubert Kah – Don Quichotte (US Remix)

ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime

The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)

The Human League – The Lebanon

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses

Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Duran Duran – Burning The Ground

??? – ???

Book Of Love – Boy

OMD – Talking Loud And Clear

Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon