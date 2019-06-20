Save The Wave Playlist (6.20.2019)

7am
Go West – We Close Our Eyes
Reap The Wild Wind
OMD – We Love You (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
The Smiths – Panic
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The Communards – Never Can Say Goodbye (Shep Pettibone Mix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
A House – Call Me Blue
Duran Duran – Rio (US Edit)
The Cure – In Between Days
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (2XS Remix)
Culture Club – Karma Chameleon
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts – I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll
Prince – Batdance
8am
When In Rome – The Promise
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Mix)
Dead Or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks Remix)
MCL – New York
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strauss Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon (12” Mix)
New Order – Subculture
King – Love & Pride
English Beat – Save It For Later
Gary Numan – Cars (Ultimix Remix)
The Cure – Let’s Go To Bed
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Fantastique – Mama Told Me
M.E.S.H. – Meet Every Situation Head On
The Stray Cats – Stray Cat Strut (Select Mix Remix)
Giogio Morodaer & Phillip Okay – Together In Electric Dreams
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of The Mix)
Erasure – Chains Of Love
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Hubert Kah – Don Quichotte (US Remix)
ABC – The Look Of Love (Part 1)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime
The Clash – Train In Vain (Stand By Me)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow (Remix)
The Human League – The Lebanon
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses
Secession – The Magician (Pecky Plus Mix)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Burning The Ground
??? – ???
Book Of Love – Boy
OMD – Talking Loud And Clear
Tom Tom Club – Wordy Rappinghood
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn
