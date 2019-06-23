PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill Episode 2019-25 Playlist & ICYMI

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
June 23, 2019
Episode 2019-25

Episode 2019-25 brings you music from Emancipator & 9 Theory, C418, Chrome Sparks and more that we’ve grown in the Cafe Chill garden. Carefully aerated by Seth.

6am Hour

Tycho – Horizon
Freud – Faux Pas
Yu-Utsu – Slow
Mishegas – Home
Petit Biscuit – Oceans
Medasin – Daydream (feat. Joba)
Lusine – Just a Cloud (feat. Vilja Larjosto)
Elo Method – Kaya
Washed Out – Million Miles Away
Jvly – Blue Pill (feat. SARAI)
URBVN – Coming Home
Nomadic Firs – Cover Bombs (ODESZA Edit)
IG88 – Want
Moscillate – The Wake (feat. Lüthian)

7am Hour

Petite Douceur – I Know (Sunday Morning Mix)
Packed Rich – Crane
CRAETION – Beachside
Birocratic – Sleepyface
Soft – Petals
Sophie Meiers & Gin$eng – You Left the Door Open
IanEwing & A Sol Mechanic – Trust in you
A L E X – Cube
Eli Way – If It Makes You Happy (feat. cehryl)
Shigeto – Silver Lining
Matt Lucas – I Couldn’t Leave You
Jinsang – Never Know
Resotone – What Never Was.
Kasseo – Déjà Vu

8am Hour

Crem’e – Keep On
Idealism – Voyage
Tycho – Japan (Instrumental)
Emancipator & 9 Theory – Chameleon
Idealism – All We Ever Do
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Daze // Nostalgia
C418 – Tingle
PVLMS – Phases
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Lusine – Retrace
URBVN – Since You’ve Been Away
Gold Panda – The Most Liveable City
Altitude. – The Camp

9am Hour

2X2A – Skin
Greybox – Facade
Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
Ian Ewing – Swell (feat. Virginia Palms)
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Innerbloom
iamamiwhoami – Kill
Tours – Deuxième
Lane 8 – No Captain (feat. POLIÇA)
Pixelord – Polygon Fane
Panda Coast – Dreary Dreary
Lifeformed – Pillars of Pepper
Teen Daze – Paradiso
Lane 8 – Every Night

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

