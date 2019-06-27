Save The Wave Playlist (6.27.2019)

7am
Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Secession – Magician
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy
Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
George Michael – Freedom! ’90
8am
INXS – Don’t Change
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)
Kim Wilde – Kids In America
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)
The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
9am – BONUS HOUR
Man 2 Man Meets Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)
Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)
Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight
INXS – The One Thing
The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)
A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Love
The Human League – The Sound of The Crowd
Berlin – Sex (I’m A…)
Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Mega Mix)
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
The Cure – Primary
The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
The English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)
A-ha – Take On Me
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment