Save The Wave Playlist (6.27.2019)

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – Bottom Line (Part 1 & 2)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)

Secession – Magician

Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)

Duran Duran – White Lines (Direct Hit Remix)

Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

Shona Laing – (Glad I’m) Not A Kennedy

Missing Persons – Destination Unknown (Edge Remix)

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

New Order – Round and Round (Edge Remix)

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand (Razormaid Remix)

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out

George Michael – Freedom! ’90

8am

INXS – Don’t Change

Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell (Rock Shock Remix)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho (Edge Remix)

Kim Wilde – Kids In America

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) [Culture Shock Remix] .

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (12” Single)

The Kinks – Come Dancing (Select Mix Remix)

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Modern English – Turn To The Sky (Razormaid Mix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats Mix)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)

9am – BONUS HOUR

Man 2 Man Meets Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump & Grind Mix)

Westworld – Painkiller (Anesthesia Mix)

Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

INXS – The One Thing

The Cult – She Sells Sanctuary (Howling Mix)

A Flock of Seagulls – The More You Live, The More You Love

The Human League – The Sound of The Crowd

Berlin – Sex (I’m A…)

Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Mega Mix)

Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

The Cure – Primary

The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

The English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)

A-ha – Take On Me

Robert Seidler – Christian Boy

