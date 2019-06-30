PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill Episode 2019-26 Playlist & ICYMI

June 30, 2019
Episode 2019-26

In episode 2019-26, we have lost treasures that drifted ashore from Tobias, Everett Orr, Cobalt Rabbit & more. Detected by Seth.

6am Hour

Mu Arae – Ersatz Dream
Shallou – . . . Lost
Letherette – Langsette
Evan Geesman – Timido
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Nohidea – late nite
Ekali – Unfaith
Greybox – Subtle Beings
Pines – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Slow Magic – Hold Still
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Gold Falls – KMNK
Giraffage – Maybes (feat. Japanese Breakfast)
Manatee Commune – The Garden Song (feat. Moorea Masa)
Justin Hartinger – Together (Dream Journal Remix)
Kasseo – Beijing

7am Hour

Deep Shoq – The Answer
AstroLogical – Omen (feat. Galimatias)
Mu Arae – A Far Away Place
William French – Heart
Paternoster Poetry – Inspiration
Flying Lotus – Little Hours (ft. Baths)
Cavalier – Too Late
Frythm – Slumber
Twiggy Lashes – Are Raindrops Afraid Of Falling
Kaizerwolf – sun
Jim Alxndr – Convo
Kody Kurth – Absent
Ukiyo – Cruising
Flamingosis – Cup of Ramen (feat. Go Yama)
Shadley Peterson – Seaside
Shigeto – Safe in Here
Vivian Fantasy & Quiett – Wait Too Long
Frythm – Ascension

8am Hour

Soosh – Take My Hand
Tobias – Laputa
Stumbleine – Thawn
Everett Orr – Closer
Packed Rich – Crane
Raine & Clockvice – Wonderful
Cobalt Rabbit – With You
Greybox – Subtle Beings
Pines – Calling You
Mishegas – Home
RRAREBEAR – Ginger
Hundred Waters – Cavity (Shigeto Remix)
Horizon Fire – Asimov

9am Hour

Monster Rally – Ginger on the Wind (feat. Mira Cook)
Broke For Free – Forget Your Knots
RŮDE – Eternal
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Zola Blood – Meridian (Applescal Remix)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Florida Skyline – Interlude
Broke For Free – Jibberish
Bakradze – An Evening with John
edapollo – Silk Spirals
DNZ – Thoughts
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Up at Night
100 Day Delay – Manual Breathing

