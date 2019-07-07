Cafe Chill Episode 2019-27 Playlist & ICYMI

On Episode 2019-27, we’re bringing you plenty of chill and downtempo music to settle in, sit back and relax to. Music from Bakradze, Lux Natura & Tobias, A.L.I.S.O.N and more.
Photo received via shortwave.
6AM Hour
Petit Biscuit – You
Project Closure – Colorthought
Two Tail & Quiett – Welcome Change
Gold Panda – Marriage (Baths Remix)
Maluca – The One
Leaf Beach – Visions
Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Audiobot & Bamiyah – Lies
EeMu – Body
Flybear – Hollowed
Cavalier – Staring at the Sunset (ft. EZRA)
Caleb Belkin – sunrise
Swim Good Now x Merival – Since U Asked
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Wanderflux – Aubade
J.Views – Don’t Pull Away (feat. Milosh)
Giraffage – Feels
7AM Hour
Birocratic – Bob Ross Goes to Hollywood
Engelwood – Childhood
deeB – flakes
Jinsang – reflection
Triv & Slowpoke – All that Matters
Emancipator – Baralku
Late June – Hurt
CRAETION – Beachside
Birocratic – At Most
Kudasaibeats – The Girl I Haven’t Met
Invention – Landrace
Gold Panda – In My Car
Vanilla – Dreamcatcher
Lushloss – Threads
Dasta – Kiss
Birocratic – Extra Fresh
8AM Hour
Slow Magic – Toddler Tiger
Teen Daze – Spring
Tycho – From Home
Bakradze – An Evening with John
Lux Natura & Tobias – Through the Pines
X3SR – summerlush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Cloudchord – Octave Memory
Bibio – À tout à l’heure
Mvnners – Waking up Next to Someone You Love
Leon Vynehall – Movements (Chapter III)
A.L.I.S.O.N – Subtract
Florida Skyline – Interlude
Shigeto – Deep Breathing
9AM Hour
A.L.I.S.O.N – Output
Yu-Utsu – Moon
Lusine – Retrace
Yumi And The Weather – Well Aware
Cydny – Sun Spot
Shepard – Not Bad Enough
ll nøthing ll – 損失
Elsa Hewitt – Things to Say
Handycat – White Lodge
il:lo – Vega
PINES – Tell Me (feat. Water Park)
Emancipator – Eve II (Odesza Remix)
Gold Panda – Pink and Green
Marley Carroll – Migration
Shepard – Post Modern
