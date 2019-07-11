Save The Wave Playlist (7.11.2019)

7am
Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)
King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)
Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
Dead Or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)
Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way
The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out
Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
Book of Love – Book of Love
Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals
The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter (Edge Remix)
New Order – First Kiss
8am
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart
Big Pig – Breakaway
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – Be Near Me
Boxcar – Freemason
Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)
Morrissey – Sing Your Life
A-ha – Take On Me
Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion
Paul Young – Love Of The Common People
9am
Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu
Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking (12” Version)
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)
Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You (After Hours Mix)
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (remix)
Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)
Ministry – Work For Love (Hot Tracks Remix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
The English Beat – Can’t Get Used To Losing You
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
The Charlatans UK – The Only One I Know
Oingo Boingo – Stay
Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Pet Shop Boys – Heart
