Save The Wave Playlist (7.11.2019)

7am

Duran Duran – The Reflex (Culture Shock Remix)

King – Love & Pride (Future Mix)

Talking Heads – Girlfriend Is Better

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement

The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep

Dead Or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks Mix)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)

Communards ft. Sarah Jane Morris – Don’t Leave Me This Way

The Mighty Lemon Drops – Inside Out

Q-Feel – Dancing In Heaven (Orbital Be Bop)

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

Book of Love – Book of Love

Toto Coelo – I Eat Cannibals

The Bangles – Hazy Shade of Winter (Edge Remix)

New Order – First Kiss

8am

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)

Voice Farm – Freethinker (Pride Edit)

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Cyndi Lauper – Change of Heart

Big Pig – Breakaway

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had (George Clinton Mix)

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl (Select Mix Remix)

ABC – Be Near Me

Boxcar – Freemason

Soft Cell vs. Impedance – Tainted Love (DJ Trent Von Megamix)

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (12” Dance Version)

Morrissey – Sing Your Life

A-ha – Take On Me

Naked Eyes – Emotion in Motion

Paul Young – Love Of The Common People

9am

Ofra Haza – Im Nin’alu

Simple Minds – Alive And Kicking (12” Version)

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)

Red Flag – All Roads Lead To You (After Hours Mix)

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (remix)

Art Of Noise – Close To The Edit (Edge Remix)

Ministry – Work For Love (Hot Tracks Remix)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

The English Beat – Can’t Get Used To Losing You

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

The Charlatans UK – The Only One I Know

Oingo Boingo – Stay

Morrissey – Everyday Is Like Sunday

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)

Pet Shop Boys – Heart

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon