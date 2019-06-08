LX Class of 2019: Meet Marcell Marias, Part 1!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We are excited to welcome Marcell Marias to the C895 family, we had a chance to sit down and better get to know the self described “trippy electronic” artist!

Describe your sound!

Trippy Electronic music with deep bass, polyrhythmic vibes and harmonic flow

What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about you?

I’ve been making electronic music for a long time, but only now do I feel it’s getting good enough to share with the public.

What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?

People in Seattle are receptive to new things, and since I like to mix visuals with music, it makes for a unique experience for the audience.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

Kraftwerk, Chris & Cosey, Dead Can Dance, Kruder & Dorfmeister, Orb, Coldcut, Atish, Sandeep, Trentemoller, Ry X, Cinematic Orchestra, Earth, Water, Nature

We’ll have part two of our interview with Marcell Marias coming soon, the tracks discussing “Goodnes” and “Sunrays In Dust”! And of course listen on air for his tracks plus follow C895 on FB for video performances!

