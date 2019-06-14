LX Class of 2019: Meet Marina and the Dreamboats!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! Are excited to welcome Marina and the Dreamboats to the Live Exclusives class of 2019! We talked with Marina, Chris, Jerome, Frank and Kevin!
Thanks so much for sitting down with us before your performance! Can you describe yourself as a group?
After being diagnosed with a tumor that threatens her right arm, Marina Christopher felt a fire to further launch her dream project. Writing and recording in between surgeries and radiation therapy resulted in ‘Marina and The Dreamboats’, a sassy and soulful band performing songs with depth, humor, and a contagious amount of pure joy. ‘Marina and The Dreamboats’ deliver an addictive blend of jazz, soul, and classic pop and aren’t afraid to throw in a New Orleans second line here and there for good measure.
What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about you/your group?
We are musicians and teachers in your community. We aren’t playing huge stadiums (yet :), but we put on a thoroughly entertaining show. Please support your favorite local bands. We have so much talent in this city.
What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?
When we can make a discerning Seattle audience dance, we know we have something going on that is very special.
