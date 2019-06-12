LX Class of 2019: Meet Fluencie!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We had a chance to check in with Fluencie, who came back into the performance studio and brought Daym and Nat with him for an incredible performance!
Thanks so much for sitting down with us before your performance! Can you describe yourself as a group?
Some random dude who likes to make music by himself and with other people
What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about you/your group?
I love making people feel alive through music.
What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?
New faces at every show!
