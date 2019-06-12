FeaturedParties

Announcing C895’s Sunset Cruise 2019 (21+!)

Harmony Soleil
June 12, 2019
1 min read

Back by popular demand — it’s the C895 Sunset Cruise!

This year’s cruise is on board Argosy’s beautiful Salish Explorer! Boarding begins at 7:00p and the ship sales promptly at 8p for THREE HOURS of heart-pounding dance music with DJs Wooly, Kryspin Harmony Soleil and Johnny Monsoon – Artist Page plus all your friends from C89.5!

Due to the configuration of the ship, this year’s cruise is 21+.

Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today!

The cruise is sponsored by SPIN Restaurant and Bar — United by Ping Pong, SeattleVaccines.org, and Car Toys. The stage is sponsored by StanceWars!

Tickets are available NOW!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

FeaturedLive Exclusives

LX Class of 2019: Meet Fluencie!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We had a chance to check in with Fluencie, who came back into the performance studio and brought Daym and Nat with him for an...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu