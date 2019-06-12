Announcing C895’s Sunset Cruise 2019 (21+!)

Back by popular demand — it’s the C895 Sunset Cruise!

This year’s cruise is on board Argosy’s beautiful Salish Explorer! Boarding begins at 7:00p and the ship sales promptly at 8p for THREE HOURS of heart-pounding dance music with DJs Wooly, Kryspin Harmony Soleil and Johnny Monsoon – Artist Page plus all your friends from C89.5!

Due to the configuration of the ship, this year’s cruise is 21+.

Tickets are limited, so reserve yours today!

The cruise is sponsored by SPIN Restaurant and Bar — United by Ping Pong, SeattleVaccines.org, and Car Toys. The stage is sponsored by StanceWars!

Tickets are available NOW!