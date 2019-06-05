LX Class of 2019: Meet Purr Gato, Part 1!

As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We had a chance to chat with Katrina Kope, Tyler Kope, Devin Bews of dark wave, synth-pop, electroclash group Purr Gato!

We are so excited to have you as a part of #C895LiveExclusives this year! Can you describe yourself as a group?

Marked by ethereal vocals, seductive melodies and deeply rooted bass lines, the band’s sound draws from a distinct range of influences– post-punk 70’s, British synthpop of the 80’s, downbeat club of the 90’s, electronica of the 00’s– and redefines them for the contemporary listener.

What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about your group?

Music is our life, we love to create, we live in a van and our rehearsal space.

What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?

Getting the community dance and be inspired.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

Depeche Mode, Lana Del Ray, Beck, IAMX, Lady Gaga, Little Dragon

