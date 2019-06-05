FeaturedLive Exclusives

LX Class of 2019: Meet Purr Gato, Part 1!

Harmony Soleil
June 5, 2019
As we launch the 2019 class of C895 Live Exclusives we want to introduce you to all of the incredible featured artists! We had a chance to chat with Katrina Kope, Tyler Kope, Devin Bews of dark wave, synth-pop, electroclash group Purr Gato!

We are so excited to have you as a part of #C895LiveExclusives this year! Can you describe yourself as a group?

Marked by ethereal vocals, seductive melodies and deeply rooted bass lines, the band’s sound draws from a distinct range of influences– post-punk 70’s, British synthpop of the 80’s, downbeat club of the 90’s, electronica of the 00’s– and redefines them for the contemporary listener.

What is one thing the listeners of C895 should know about your group?

Music is our life, we love to create, we live in a van and our rehearsal space.

What is your favorite thing about performing in Seattle?

Getting the community dance and be inspired.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

Depeche Mode, Lana Del Ray, Beck, IAMX, Lady Gaga, Little Dragon

Follow Purr Gato on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for more!
We’ll have part two of our interview with Purr Gato coming soon!  They discuss the tracks performed as a part of #C895LiveExclusives, future plans and more! And of course listen on air for their tracks and don’t forget to follow C895 on FB for a video performance of those tracks!
Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

