Another Amazing Sunset Cruise Has Docked!

We want to thank everyone who came out to the 2019 edition of C895’s Sunset Cruise! Although we had a little disco rain it could not dampen the party or your awesome dance skills, if anything it made it…dare we say…better? It was incredible to spend three wonderful hours on the Sound with so many of our incredible listeners, once again you all made our summer! We want to say thanks again to all of our staff and volunteers, plus DJ Handz, Woolly, Kryspin and Johnny Monsoon for bringing the heat with those incredible DJ sets!
If you took any pics on the cruise that you would like to share make sure to tag us on social media @C895Radio! We’ve posted some of our favorite snapshots below and we’ll be posting our official pictures soon!
Thanks for coming out and we are already planning for next year!
#skankin next to the captains cockpit for @c895radio #c895sunsetcruise #weonaboatbitch #boozecruise #searatchets #gettowerk
PING PONG ON A BOAT 🏓🕺💃⛴ Yes, we made the @c895radio Booze cruise EXTRA. Not only with a table, paddles, and balls but with the best crew a manager could ask for. We showed everyone on that boat just how Spin gets down. We played pong, we danced, we mingled, all while sailing around Puget Sound on a huge @argosycruises boat. 3 levels. We work where we play, so is it really work?🤔🤙 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 🏓 #pingpong #worklife #dance #playhard #fun #onaboat #edm #smile #groupphoto #pugetsound #argosycruise #boozecruise #seattle #boat #serverlife #managerlife #swag #pnw #washingtonstate #party #partyhard #ocean #wife #soextra #extra #lit
