Save The Wave Playlist (7.18.2019)

7am
Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girl’s Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Maurice – This Is Acid (K & T Mix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That (Legend Mix)
Boxcar – Freemason
Modern Trouble – Flying To Moscow
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
MCL (Micro Chip League) – New York
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
ABC – Be Near Me
Limahl – Never Ending Story
OMD – Pandora’s Box
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
8am
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home (Culture Shock Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)
Berlin – Masquerade
Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
Underworld – Underneath TheRadar (Remix)
A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Madness – It Must Be Love
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
Xymox – Imagination
Alphaville – Big In Japan
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t Be Good
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Mix Quick Trax
Men With Hats – Safety Dance
U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon
‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)
The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
New Order – True Faith
David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Remix)
INXS – What You Need
Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses (12” Version)
Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love (Remix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment