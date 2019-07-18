Save The Wave Playlist (7.18.2019)

7am

Anne Clark – Hope Road (A-Z Route)

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girl’s Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Maurice – This Is Acid (K & T Mix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That (Legend Mix)

Boxcar – Freemason

Modern Trouble – Flying To Moscow

C.C.C.P. – American Soviets

MCL (Micro Chip League) ‎– New York

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

ABC – Be Near Me

Limahl – Never Ending Story

OMD – Pandora’s Box

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

8am

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home (Culture Shock Remix)

Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)

Berlin – Masquerade

Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)

Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ Beats)

Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up

Underworld – Underneath TheRadar (Remix)

A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Madness – It Must Be Love

Yazoo – Telephone Call

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar

The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)

Xymox – Imagination

Alphaville – Big In Japan

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t Be Good

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels (Select Mix Quick Trax

Men With Hats – Safety Dance

U2 – Mysterious Ways (Edge Remix)

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Waterboys – The Whole Of The Moon

‘Til Tuesday – Voices Carry (Select Mix Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)

The Charlatans – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

New Order – True Faith

David Bowie – Let’s Dance (F82 Remix)

INXS – What You Need

Echo & The Bunnymen – Bring On The Dancing Horses (12” Version)

Talking Heads – Once In A Lifetime (Culture Shock Remix)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love (Remix)

