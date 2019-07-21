Cafe Chill Playlist & ICYMI

PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
July 21, 2019
Episode 2019-29

The latest episode features music from Imagined Herbal Flows, Paternoster Poetry and Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns. And more, of course. Enjoy your warm morning tea, with Cafe Chill!

Questions about our playlist? Comment below or hit us on twitter or IG @CafeChillRadio or send us an image describing the issue via shortwave consecutively on every frequency until we capture it.

8AM Hour

Freud – Cuban Episode
Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)
Ian Ewing – Trust in You (Feat. A Sol Mechanic)
Soft – Petals
Hakuu – Silver
Adamlondon – Maple
Seneca B – Sunshine
Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)
Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)
Tydes – Atlas
Birocratic – Wants To
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)
Real Slow – Drowned Out
Polygrim – Ever So Slightly
Su Na – Essex

9AM Hour

Greybox – closer
Imagined Herbal Flows – ocean tides
Koresma – Canyon Walls
Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You
Manatee Commune – Wake
Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns – Bopatron
Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1
Slow Magic – Moon
Altitude. – Options
Mvnners – Crush
mu arae – A Far Away Place
Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash
Arbour – Sunrise
Emancipator – Goodness
Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed

