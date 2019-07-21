Cafe Chill Playlist & ICYMI

Episode 2019-29

Click here to listen

The latest episode features music from Imagined Herbal Flows, Paternoster Poetry and Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns. And more, of course. Enjoy your warm morning tea, with Cafe Chill!

Questions about our playlist? Comment below or hit us on twitter or IG @CafeChillRadio or send us an image describing the issue via shortwave consecutively on every frequency until we capture it.

8AM Hour

Freud – Cuban Episode

Izzard – Secret Garden (ft. Merival)

Ian Ewing – Trust in You (Feat. A Sol Mechanic)

Soft – Petals

Hakuu – Silver

Adamlondon – Maple

Seneca B – Sunshine

Edamame – Sable (feat. Tor)

Rhoda – For You (Flamingosis Remix)

Tydes – Atlas

Birocratic – Wants To

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Petit Biscuit – Sunset Lover (Manatee Commune Remix)

Real Slow – Drowned Out

Polygrim – Ever So Slightly

Su Na – Essex

9AM Hour

Greybox – closer

Imagined Herbal Flows – ocean tides

Koresma – Canyon Walls

Maluca – I Couldn’t Leave You

Manatee Commune – Wake

Cloudchord x Soul Food Horns – Bopatron

Paternoster Poetry – Paternoster Elevator 1

Slow Magic – Moon

Altitude. – Options

Mvnners – Crush

mu arae – A Far Away Place

Hello Meteor – Charcoal and Ash

Arbour – Sunrise

Emancipator – Goodness

Beatmachinearon – Moon Bed