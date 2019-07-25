PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (7.25.2019)

Drew Bailey
July 25, 2019
7am

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girl’s Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
Maurice – This Is Acid (K & T Mix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That (Legend Mix)
New Order – Round And Round
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star
Yello – Oh Yeah
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)
Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar
Thompson Twins – Lies (Bigger & Bigger)
Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)
The Cure – The Walk (Everything Mix)

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Mix)
Animotion – Obsession
Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake
The Human League – Don’t You Want Me Baby (Hot Tracks Remix)
New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)
Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)
Sparks – I Predict
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday
Cee Farrow – Should I Love You
OMD – Locomotion (DJ Beats)
Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) [Edge Remix] Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)
Alphaville – Forever Young (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven
Echo & The Bunnymen – Never Stop
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)
New Order – Love Vigilantes
Berlin – Sex (…I’m a)
Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)
Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)
The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)

