Save The Wave Playlist (7.25.2019)

7am

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

The B-52’s – Girl From Ipanema Goes To Greenland

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girl’s Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

Maurice – This Is Acid (K & T Mix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Razormaid Remix)

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That (Legend Mix)

New Order – Round And Round

The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Buggles – Video Killed The Radio Star

Yello – Oh Yeah

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

Depeche Mode – Route 66 / Behind The Wheel (Megamix)

Peter Murphy – Indigo Eyes

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar

Thompson Twins – Lies (Bigger & Bigger)

Yazoo – Bring Your Love Down (Didn’t I)

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like A Record)

The Cure – The Walk (Everything Mix)

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Mix)

Animotion – Obsession

Stephen Duffy – Icing On The Cake

The Human League – Don’t You Want Me Baby (Hot Tracks Remix)

New Order – Thieves Like Us (Vocal Mix)

Ministry – I Wanted To Tell Her (Edge Remix)

Sparks – I Predict

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Duran Duran – New Moon On Monday

Cee Farrow – Should I Love You

OMD – Locomotion (DJ Beats)

Malcolm McLaren – Something’s Jumping In Your Shirt

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come And Get It) [Edge Remix] Depeche Mode – But Not Tonight

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Fine Young Cannibals – Johnny Come Home (Edge Remix)

Alphaville – Forever Young (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Hit That Perfect Beat (12” Remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heaven

Echo & The Bunnymen – Never Stop

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Men Without Hats – Pop Goes The World (Edge Remix)

New Order – Love Vigilantes

Berlin – Sex (…I’m a)

Soft Cell – Tainted Love / Where Did Our Love Go (12” Remix)

Lick The Tins – Can’t Help Falling In Love

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)

