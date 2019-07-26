Music

We’ve Got All Your Summer Favs!

Harmony Soleil
July 26, 2019
Summer is finally here in the PNW and we have all of your summer favorites locked into the playlist! We went deep into the C895 archives to find some past summer favs! Representing 2016 we’ve got Galantis “No Money” and MK’s “Piece of Me”, 2017 has flashbacks from David Guetta teaming up with Justin Bieber, along with Cedric Gervais with “Touch The Sky”. We’ve also got some favs from 2018 (which seems like a long time ago tbh!) from Ezi, Contro, Cash Cash and so many more!

Whats your all time favorite summer song? Let us know and you could hear it on air! Make sure to keep C895 on air all summer long, listen on air, right here on our website or tell your smart speaker to “Play C895”!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

