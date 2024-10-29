Sofi Tukker Instagram TAKE OVER!

This Wednesday make sure that you are following c895 on Instagram as we welcome Sofi Tukker to Seattle and…to take over our socials!

Watch the c895radio Instagram stories on October 30th as Sofi Tukker take over, from getting off the plane to sound checks and maybe a Seattle landmark or two, watch as Sofi and Tukker give you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the B.R.E.A.D tour!

Not only will you get exclusive access to the band but Sofi Tukker will also be giving away a pair of tickets to the ‘B.R.E.A.D Tour’ and one lucky follower will also qualify to win Meet & Eat passes to literally break bread with Sofi and Tukker before they take the stage on Wednesday night at the WAMU Theater!

Follow @c895radio on Instagram to spend Wednesday afternoon with Sofi Tukker and for your chance to win tickets to the show!