ContestFeaturedMusic

Sofi Tukker Instagram TAKE OVER!

Harmony Soleil
October 29, 2024
1 min read
Sofi & Tukker from Sofi Tukker posing at an opulent dining table adorned with an array of pastries and fine glassware, wearing extravagant outfits.

This Wednesday make sure that you are following c895 on Instagram as we welcome Sofi Tukker to Seattle and…to take over our socials!

Watch the c895radio Instagram stories on October 30th as Sofi Tukker take over, from getting off the plane to sound checks and maybe a Seattle landmark or two, watch as Sofi and Tukker give you an exclusive behind the scenes look at the B.R.E.A.D tour!

Not only will you get exclusive access to the band but Sofi Tukker will also be giving away a pair of tickets to the ‘B.R.E.A.D Tour’ and one lucky follower will also qualify to win Meet & Eat passes to literally break bread with Sofi and Tukker before they take the stage on Wednesday night at the WAMU Theater!

Follow @c895radio on Instagram to spend Wednesday afternoon with Sofi Tukker and for your chance to win tickets to the show!

Promotional image for Sofi Tukker's concert at WaMu Theater, Seattle WA on October 30, featuring two members of the band dressed in stylish outfits, with text detailing 'The Bread Tour' and a call to action, 'Be Really Energetic and Dance.'

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Three black and white photos of cats: one lounging playfully on its back indoors, another perched attentively outside with grass in the background, and a third wearing a bell collar looking to the side.
Featured

Celebrate National Cat Day!

Tomorrow is National Cat Day and we have TWO purrfect ways that you can celebrate!   1️⃣ Listen Tuesday morning at 8am! c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey will be hanging out on air with Andrew Hsieh, the director of Sea-Meow Con, the biggest cat...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

2024 Thank-you Gift
2024 Thank-you Gift
A picture of a dog and a cat snuggling together
A graphic image of a generic calendar month. The words "Day Sponsor" are at the top. The days are represented by white dots (without numerical dates). One of the dots has a heart inside.0)
White and red clickable ad for BECU Bank Autoloans

Follow C89.5

Menu