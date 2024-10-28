Featured

Celebrate National Cat Day!

Harmony Soleil
October 28, 2024
Three black and white photos of cats: one lounging playfully on its back indoors, another perched attentively outside with grass in the background, and a third wearing a bell collar looking to the side.
Tomorrow is National Cat Day and we have TWO purrfect ways that you can celebrate!
 
Promotional image for Sea-Meow Con, a festival of all things cat, scheduled for November 2 & 3. Features a stylized city skyline with a large cartoon cat, fish, mushrooms, and a shower. The Space Needle is visible, indicating the event takes place in Seattle.1️⃣ Listen Tuesday morning at 8am! c895 Mornings with Drew Bailey will be hanging out on air with Andrew Hsieh, the director of Sea-Meow Con, the biggest cat convention in the Purrific Northwest! Sea-Meow is taking over the Seattle Center Exhibition Hall this weekend and Drew has all the info to get you paw-pared! Listen tomorrow morning!
 
2️⃣ Get your cat a c895 Pet Membership! Not only will your fur baby get added to our Pet Hall of Fame along with Zak, Rosemary & Comet but we will also hook you both up with a engraved ‘c895’ pet tag and…you’ll support this one of a kind radio station! Sign your fur-baby up at c895.org/pets!

