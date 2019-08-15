PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (8.15.2019)

Drew Bailey
August 15, 2019
Save The Wave With DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday August 15th, 2019.

7am

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Berlin – No More Words
The Creatures – Standing here
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
New Order – Round And Round
Soft Cell – Insecure Me
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Erasure – Breath Of Life
Talk Talk – It’s So Serious
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The Smiths – Panic
The Go-Go’s – Vacation

8am

Erasure – A Little Respect (12” Remix)
Animotion – I Engineer (Remix)
New Order – True Faith
When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art Of Mix)
Red Flag – If I Ever
Book Of Love – Modigliani
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
Vicious Pink – Cccan’t You See
JWB – Never Again
Rito Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Remix)
Cetu Javu – Situations
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
OMD – Dreaming

