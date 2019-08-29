Save The Wave Playlist (08.29.19)

7am

Bananarama – Cruel Summer

Captain Sensible – Wot

Nina Hagen – New York, New York

Howard Jones – New Song

The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma

Til Tuesday – Voices Carry

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Ministry – Work For Love

Art of Noise – Beatbox

Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop

M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume

Erasure – Just A Little Respect

Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (12” Mix)

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)

Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

8am

When in Rome – The Promise

JWB – Never Again (Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement {Album Version] OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Remix)

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Psychedelic Furs – Ghost in you

Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)

ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)

The La’s – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12″ Remix)

B-52’s – Roam (Remix)

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)



