Save The Wave Playlist (08.29.19)

7am
Bananarama – Cruel Summer
Captain Sensible – Wot
Nina Hagen – New York, New York
Howard Jones – New Song
The Smiths – Girlfriend In A Coma
Til Tuesday – Voices Carry
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Ministry – Work For Love
Art of Noise – Beatbox
Kraftwerk – Musique Non Stop
M|A|R|R|S – Pump Up The Volume
Erasure – Just A Little Respect
Harold Faltermeyer – Axel F (12” Mix)
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Culture Club – It’s A Miracle / Miss Me Blind (US 12” Mix)
Katrina & The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
8am
When in Rome – The Promise
JWB – Never Again (Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement {Album Version] OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Remix)
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Psychedelic Furs – Ghost in you
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Pt. 2 (Select Mix Remix)
ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)
The La’s – There She Goes (Select Mix Remix)
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12″ Remix)
B-52’s – Roam (Remix)
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
