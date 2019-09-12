Save The Wave Playlist (09.12.19)

7am

Electronic – Getting Away With It

Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand

OMD – MEGAMIX

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Tears For Fears – Change

Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun

New Order – Blue Monday

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

The Egyptian Lover – Girls

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Alphaville – Forever Young

Wham! – Freedom

The Clash – Rock The Casbah

The Cure – In Between Days

The Belle Stars – Sign of the Times

8am

A Flock of Seagulls

Book of Love – Boy

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me

Erasure – Drama!

Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground

New Order – World In Motion

INXS – Suicide Blonde

ABC – How To Be A Millionaire

Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)

V.I.M. – Maggie’s Last Party

Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (RazormaidRemix)

Hubert Kah – It’s Me Cathy

Limahl – Never Ending Story

Gino Latino – Welcome

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Phil Harding Mix)

The B-52’s – Roam

