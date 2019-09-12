PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (09.12.19)

Drew Bailey
September 12, 2019
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday September 12th, 2019.

7am

Electronic – Getting Away With It
Red Flag – Give Me Your Hand
OMD – MEGAMIX
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Tears For Fears – Change
Hubert Kah – Welcome, Machine Gun
New Order – Blue Monday
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
The Egyptian Lover – Girls
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Alphaville – Forever Young
Wham! – Freedom
The Clash – Rock The Casbah
The Cure – In Between Days
The Belle Stars – Sign of the Times

8am

A Flock of Seagulls
Book of Love – Boy
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me
Erasure – Drama!
Duran Duran – Burning To The Ground
New Order – World In Motion
INXS – Suicide Blonde
ABC – How To Be A Millionaire
Eurythmics – Sexcrime (1984)
V.I.M. – Maggie’s Last Party
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (RazormaidRemix)
Hubert Kah – It’s Me Cathy
Limahl – Never Ending Story
Gino Latino – Welcome
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely (Phil Harding Mix)
The B-52’s – Roam

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

