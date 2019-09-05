PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (09.05.19)

Drew Bailey
September 5, 2019
2 min read

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday September 5th, 2019.

7am

Tear For Fears – Shout
Heaven 17 – Let Me GO
Art of Noise – Beatbox
Thompson Twins – King For A Day
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Annie Lennox & David A. Stewart & Eurythmics – Beethoven
Oh Well – Oh Well
Book of Love – Tubular Bells
Book of Love – Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls
M & H – Popcorn (Disco Version)
Cetu Javu – Can’t You See
Fantasique – Mama Told Me
??? – ???
Lisa Marie, Malcolm & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Something’s In Your Shirt
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

8am

Yazoo – State Farm
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
REM – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Defcon 1
Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy
A-ha – Take On Me
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
Berlin – Metro
Maurice & The Cliches – Softcore
Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
 

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

You've goat to listen
PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill: Playlist & ICYMI

This week’s episode featured tracks from Hello Meteor, Ethan Wilson, Memorex Memories, ITO and more. Missed it or wanna listen again? You’ve goat to make a selection below. Episode 2019-35 8am Hour Click here to listen Or click here for...

PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Cafe Chill Playlist & ICYMI

This weekend’s Cafe Chill included tracks from Pixül, Tycho, Edamame, Symbion Project and more. Missed it? Listen here (Hour 3) or at (all 4 hours) Episode 2019-34 Click here to listen 6AM Playlist Jim Alxndr – Convo Triv & Slowpoke...

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu