Save The Wave Playlist (09.05.19)

7am
Tear For Fears – Shout
Heaven 17 – Let Me GO
Art of Noise – Beatbox
Thompson Twins – King For A Day
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Annie Lennox & David A. Stewart & Eurythmics – Beethoven
Oh Well – Oh Well
Book of Love – Tubular Bells
Book of Love – Pretty Boys and Pretty Girls
M & H – Popcorn (Disco Version)
Cetu Javu – Can’t You See
Fantasique – Mama Told Me
??? – ???
Lisa Marie, Malcolm & The Bootzilla Orchestra – Something’s In Your Shirt
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
8am
Yazoo – State Farm
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
REM – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Defcon 1
Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy
A-ha – Take On Me
Robert Seidler – Christian Boy
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry
Berlin – Metro
Maurice & The Cliches – Softcore
Billy Idol – Dancing With Myself
