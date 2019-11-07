PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (11.7.19)

Drew Bailey
November 7, 2019
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday November 7th, 2019.

7am

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Mike Mareen – Love spy
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – A Perfect kiss
The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk-Telephone call
Thompson Twins – Lies
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion
Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure
Underworld – Underneath The Radar

8am

Talk Talk – Talk Talk
Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)
Eurythmics (Hot Tracks)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish
Secession – Touch Part 3
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
OMD – We Love You
Yaz – Nobody’s Diary
Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)
The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Trans-X – Living On Video
New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)
Double – Captain Of Her Heart
Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)
Soho – Hippychick
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)
Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses
Erasure – Sometimes
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)
The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)
Kevin Aviance – Din Da Da

Add comment

