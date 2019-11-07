Save The Wave Playlist (11.7.19)

7am

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Mike Mareen – Love spy

Erasure – Chorus

New Order – A Perfect kiss

The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk-Telephone call

Thompson Twins – Lies

Book of Love – Witchcraft

Westworld – Painkiller

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion

Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure

Underworld – Underneath The Radar

8am

Talk Talk – Talk Talk

Depeche Mode – Master And Servant (Razormaid Mix)

Eurythmics (Hot Tracks)

Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Big Daddy Of The Rhythm

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish

Secession – Touch Part 3

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

OMD – We Love You

Yaz – Nobody’s Diary

Ian McCulloch – Faith And Healing (Carpenter Son’s Mix)

The Cranberries – Dreams (DJ Mark Redrum Reel)

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Trans-X – Living On Video

New Order – Round And Round (Edge Remix)

King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Mix)

9am (BONUS HOUR)

OMD – Sailing On The Seven Seas (Extended Version)

Double – Captain Of Her Heart

Tears For Fears – Shout (U.S. Remix)

Soho – Hippychick

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Silver Dollar Mix)

Morrissey – The Last Of The Famous International Playboy

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses

Erasure – Sometimes

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Club Mix)

The Human League – Fascination (Keep Feeling)

Kevin Aviance – Din Da Da

