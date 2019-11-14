Save The Wave Playlist (11.14.19)

7am
Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere
Inxs – New Sensation
David Bowie – Let’s Dance
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art Of Mix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Remix] .
The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl
The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Edge Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Yazoo – Situation
Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had
Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks)
8am
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
The Message – Grandmaster Flash vs. Gary Numan vs. Yazoo
Men Without Hats – Safety Dance
Nina Hagen – New York New York (English)
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) [Edge Remix] .
Yazoo – State Farm
Belouis Some – Animal Magic
The Cure – Hot Hot Hot
Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Edit)
Westbam – Disco Deutshland (12” Remix)
Micro Chip League – Satellite (US Remix)
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Crystal Method Remix)
OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Edit)
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)
Mike Mareen – Love Spy
9am (BONUS HOUR)
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)
Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music
Dominatrix – Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks)
Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [12” Edit] .
S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks)
Until December – Live Alone In Shame
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)
Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)
Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell
Yazoo – Bad Connection
Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
The Cure – In Between Days
