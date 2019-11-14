Save The Wave Playlist (11.14.19)

7am

Talking Heads – Road To Nowhere

Inxs – New Sensation

David Bowie – Let’s Dance

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art Of Mix)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Remix] .

The Cars – My Best Friend’s Girl

The Clash – Train In Vain (Edge Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Edge Remix)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Yazoo – Situation

Nitzer Ebb – Fun To Be Had

Eurythmics – Sweet Dreams (Hot Tracks)

8am

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

The Message – Grandmaster Flash vs. Gary Numan vs. Yazoo

Men Without Hats – Safety Dance

Nina Hagen – New York New York (English)

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) [Edge Remix] .

Yazoo – State Farm

Belouis Some – Animal Magic

The Cure – Hot Hot Hot

Prince – Housequake (Razormaid Edit)

Westbam – Disco Deutshland (12” Remix)

Micro Chip League – Satellite (US Remix)

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle (Crystal Method Remix)

OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Edit)

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain (12” Remix)

Mike Mareen – Love Spy

9am (BONUS HOUR)

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep (12” Remix)

Big Audio Dynamite – Just Play Music

Dominatrix – Dominatrix Sleeps Tonight

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Hot Tracks)

Information Society – What’s On Your Mind (Pure Energy) [12” Edit] .

S-50 – Input (Hot Tracks)

Until December – Live Alone In Shame

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (12” Remix)

Culture Club – Church Of The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Human League – Mirror Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (Remix)

Howard Jones – Pearl In The Shell

Yazoo – Bad Connection

Wang Chung – Don’t Let Go (Remix)

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

The Cure – In Between Days

