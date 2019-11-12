Save The Wave Playlist (11.21.19)

7am
New Order – Sub-Culture
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name
Gino Latino – Welcome
Maurice – This Is Acid
Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Version)
OMD – Enola Gay (OMD vs. Sash!)
The Style Council – Shout To The Top
The Escape Club – Wild Wild West
Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
The Romantics – What I Like About You
INXS – Devil Inside
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
New Order – Love Vigilantes
8am
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Book Of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys, Pretty Girls
Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)
The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)
Fancy – Slice Me Nice (12” Remix)
Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)
Anne Clark – Hope Road
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Select Mix Remix)
Sharpe And Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Mix)
M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)
New Order – 1963
9am
Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is
Depeche Mode – Question Of Time
Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Fake? – Another Brick
Secession – Touch
Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89
Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)
New Order – Round And Round
Hard Corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)
MCL – Danger In Her Eyes
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
Plus One – Nevermore
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment