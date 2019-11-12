Save The Wave Playlist (11.21.19)

7am

New Order – Sub-Culture

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Pet Shop Boys – Where The Streets Have No Name

Gino Latino – Welcome

Maurice – This Is Acid

Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy (12” Version)

OMD – Enola Gay (OMD vs. Sash!)

The Style Council – Shout To The Top

The Escape Club – Wild Wild West

Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

The Romantics – What I Like About You

INXS – Devil Inside

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

New Order – Love Vigilantes

8am

Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (12” Remix)

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)

Renegade Soundwave – Biting My Nails

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Book Of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys, Pretty Girls

Anything Box – Living In Oblivion (Art of Mix)

The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)

Fancy – Slice Me Nice (12” Remix)

Thompson Twins – Doctor Doctor (Culture Shock Remix)

Anne Clark – Hope Road

Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower

Kim Wilde – You Keep Me Hangin’ On (Select Mix Remix)

Sharpe And Numan – Change Your Mind (Razormaid Mix)

M & H Band – Popcorn (Butter Mix)

New Order – 1963

9am

Blancmange – That’s Love That It Is

Depeche Mode – Question Of Time

Pigbag – Papa’s Got A Brand New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Fake? – Another Brick

Secession – Touch

Real Life – Send Me An Angel ‘89

Soft Cell – Say Hello, Wave Goodbye (Almighty Remix)

New Order – Round And Round

Hard Corps – Lucky Charm (Razormaid Remix)

MCL – Danger In Her Eyes

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

OMD – Brides Of Frankenstein (Acid House Mix)

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

Plus One – Nevermore

