Save The Wave Playlist (11.28.19)

6am

Yazoo – State Farm

Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

INXS – New Sensation

R.E.M. – Orange Crush

Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious

Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)

Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed

The Cure – The Lovecats

7am

Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended Mix)

Candy Flip – Strawberry Fields Forever

Erasure – Push Me, Shove Me (12” Remix)

Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)

Electronic – Get The Message

Heaven 17 – Let Me Go

Ministry – Let Me Go

Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Remix)

Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Remix)

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Enya – Orinoco Flow (Dance Remix)

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)

+1 – Nevermore

8am

Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Edge Remix)

Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Remix)

Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days

Human League – Human

Rita Mitsouko – Andy

Swing Out Sister – Breakout

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Taffy – I Love My Radio

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

New Order – Round & Round (Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

9am

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)

Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey

Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)

Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)

Echo & the Bunnymen

Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)

Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)

Divinals – Pleasure and Pain

Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (razormaid remix)

The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink

Human League – Mirror Man

Alphaville – Forever Young (96 remix)

The Church – the Unguarded Moment

OMD – If You Leave

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes

10am

Inxs – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] Saint Etienne – Nothing Can Stop Us (12” Remix)

Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me

ABC – Look of Love

Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)

Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art of Mix)

Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)

The Associates – Heart Of Glass

Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)

Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)

Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

The KLF – 3 A.M. Eternal (Justified Mix)

11am

Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (US Master Mix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment

Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)

The Shamen – Make It Mine (Progress 1 Vox)

The Human League – The Lebanon

New Order – Sub-Culture

OMD – Locomotion

Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough

David Bowie – China Girl

The Beat – Save It For Later

Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy

Berlin – No More Words

Falcon – Vienna Calling

Fake? – Brick

The Flying Lizards – Money

The Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

