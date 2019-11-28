Save The Wave Playlist (11.28.19)

6am
Yazoo – State Farm
Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)
Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Squeeze – Black Coffee In Bed
The Cure – The Lovecats
7am
Nik Kershaw – Wouldn’t It Be Good (Extended Mix)
Candy Flip – Strawberry Fields Forever
Erasure – Push Me, Shove Me (12” Remix)
Siouxsie & The Banshees – Peek-A-Boo (Edge Remix)
Electronic – Get The Message
Heaven 17 – Let Me Go
Ministry – Let Me Go
Oh Well – Oh Well (‘88 Remix)
Thompson Twins – Sugar Daddy (Sweet and Low Remix)
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign Of The Times
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Enya – Orinoco Flow (Dance Remix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Mix)
+1 – Nevermore
8am
Art Of Noise – Beatbox (Edge Remix)
Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Remix)
Book Of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days
Human League – Human
Rita Mitsouko – Andy
Swing Out Sister – Breakout
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Taffy – I Love My Radio
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
New Order – Round & Round (Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
9am
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey
Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)
Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)
Echo & the Bunnymen
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)
Divinals – Pleasure and Pain
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (razormaid remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (96 remix)
The Church – the Unguarded Moment
OMD – If You Leave
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes
10am
Inxs – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Wham! – Young Guns (Go For It) [Select Mix Remix] Saint Etienne – Nothing Can Stop Us (12” Remix)
Stephen Duffy – Kiss Me
ABC – Look of Love
Information Society – Walking Away (Edge Remix)
Dead or Alive – Come Home With Me Baby (Art of Mix)
Cyndi Lauper – Change Of Heart
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
When In Rome – The Promise (The Ollie North Mix)
The Associates – Heart Of Glass
Pet Shop Boys – Opportunities (Culture Shock Remix)
Art Of Noise – Peter Gunn (Edge Remix)
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3 A.M. Eternal (Justified Mix)
11am
Cetu Javu – Cccan’t You See
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (US Master Mix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Yazoo – Situation (12” Remix)
The Shamen – Make It Mine (Progress 1 Vox)
The Human League – The Lebanon
New Order – Sub-Culture
OMD – Locomotion
Depeche Mode – I Just Can’t Get Enough
David Bowie – China Girl
The Beat – Save It For Later
Flesh For Lulu – I Go Crazy
Berlin – No More Words
Falcon – Vienna Calling
Fake? – Brick
The Flying Lizards – Money
The Go Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
