PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (12.5.19)

Drew Bailey
December 5, 2019
2 min read
Front 242

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday December 5th, 2019.

7am

Big Audio Dynamite – C’Mon Every Beatbox
Disco Deutschland – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
The KLF – 3am Eternal
Herbie Hancock – Rockit
Information Society – Running
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Curiosity Mix)
Laid Back – White Horse (Select Mix)
Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five – White Lines
The Selector – On My Radio
The Go-Go’s – Our Lips Are Sealed
The Go-Go’s – We Got The Beat
The Go-Go’s – Head Over Heels
The Go-Go’s – Vacation
Devo – Whip It
The Specials – Much Too Young
Blondie – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (12” Vocal Mix)
Book of Love – You Make Me Feel So Good
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (New Voice Club Mix 1986)

8am

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Suboceana (12” Dance Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
The Police – Voices In My Head (Edge Remix)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Deee-Lite – What Is Love (Select Mix Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Razormaid Mix)
S-Express – Theme From S-Express (Select Mix Remix)
DAF – Absolute Body Control
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Hubert Kah – Machine gun
Dead or Alive – Big Daddy of The Rhythm
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
INXS – Suicide Blond
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)

9am

The Twins – Time Will Tell
New Order – Temptation
Tears For Fears – Change
Camouflage – The Great Commandment
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Erasure – Chains Of Love (Remastered 2009)
The Human League – Love Action (I Believe In Love)
Blancmange – Don’t Tell Me (Dance Remix)
The Cure – Harold And Joe
When In Rome – The Promise
Big Pig – Breakaway
Ministry – Everyday Is Halloween
Front 242 – Headhunter
Nitzer Ebb – Join In The Chant (Burn!)
Alexander Robotnick – Problemes D’amour
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa
Voyou – Houseman

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

Find him on Facebook

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu