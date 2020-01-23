Save The Wave Playlist (01.23.20)

7am

Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer

Howard Jones – What Is Love?

Falco – Rock Me Amadeus

The Cure – Close To Me

Nena – 99 Luftballons

Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Trans-X – Living On Video

Stop – Wake Up

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure

Real Life – Send Me An Angel

The Human League – Mirror Man

Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Aha – Take On Me

8am

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)

Depeche mode – World In My Eyes (Roonie G Mix)

Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)

Information Society – Running

Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind

Boxcar – Freemason

LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex

CCCP – American Soviets

Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)

King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)

Yello – I Love You

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep

The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas

9am

New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)

Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough

Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)

Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)

Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)

Bronski Beat – Why?

Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)

Marc Almond – Tears Run RIngs (Edge Remix)

B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)

Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)

Paul Young – Come Back And Stay

Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing

Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me ROund (Like A Record)

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)

Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)

Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)

