Save The Wave Playlist (01.23.20)

7am
Peter Gabriel – Sledgehammer
Howard Jones – What Is Love?
Falco – Rock Me Amadeus
The Cure – Close To Me
Nena – 99 Luftballons
Adam Ant – Goody Two Shoes (Maroon Remix)
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Trans-X – Living On Video
Stop – Wake Up
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Depeche Mode – Pleasure Little Treasure
Real Life – Send Me An Angel
The Human League – Mirror Man
Spandau Ballet – Only When You Leave
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Aha – Take On Me
8am
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Duran Duran – All She Wants Is (Ultimix)
Depeche mode – World In My Eyes (Roonie G Mix)
Disco Deutschland (aka Westbam) – Bomb The Bass (12” Remix)
Information Society – Running
Erasure – Hideaway (12” Remix)
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind
Boxcar – Freemason
LaTour – People Are Still Having Sex
CCCP – American Soviets
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
King – Love And Pride (Future Mix)
Yello – I Love You
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
The Romantics – Talking In Your Sleep
The Psychedelic Furs – President Gas
9am
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (Retro Shock Remix)
Depeche Mode – Just Can’t Get Enough
Gary Numan – Cars Part 2 (Select Remix)
Police – Can’t Stand Losing You (DMC Remix)
Pig Bag – Papa’s Got A New Pigbag (Edge Remix)
Bronski Beat – Why?
Heaven 17 – We Live So Fast (12” Mix)
Marc Almond – Tears Run RIngs (Edge Remix)
B-52’s – Love Shack (Ultimix Remix)
Roxy Music – More Than This (Remix)
Paul Young – Come Back And Stay
Re-Flex – The Politics Of Dancing
Dead Or Alive – You Spin Me ROund (Like A Record)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
Hubert Kah – So Many People (Remix)
Barry Harris Presents Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon 2k14 (7th Heaven Retro Mix)
