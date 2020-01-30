Save The Wave Playlist (01.30.20)

7am

David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)

Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely

Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright

Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)

Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Strangelove

Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)

M&H Band – Popcorn

Boxcar – Freemason

Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf

Bananarama – Venus

Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom

Fake? – Brick

INXS – Original Sin

The B-52’s – Roam

8am

Blondie – Rapture (Special Disco Mix)

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Edge Remix)

Culture Club – The War Song (Ultimate Dance Mix)

New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)

Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure

Big Audio Dynamite – The Shamen

The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour (Select Mix Remix)

Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Remix)

Divine – Native Love (Remix)

Ultravox – White China (Razormaid Remix)

Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds

Erasure – Chains of Love

9am

Electronic – Get The Message

Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)

Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)

Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)

Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)

Belouis Some – Some People

Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)

Art Of Noise – Legs

Prince – Housequake

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon