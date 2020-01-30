Save The Wave Playlist (01.30.20)

7am
David Bowie – Fame 90 (House Mix)
Kissing The Pink – Certain Things Are Likely
Pet Shop Boys – It’s Alright
Erasure – Drama! (Act 2)
Cube – Love’s Taboo (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove
Yazoo – State Farm (Madhouse Mix)
M&H Band – Popcorn
Boxcar – Freemason
Duran Duran – Hungry Like A Wolf
Bananarama – Venus
Stacey Q – Two Of Hearts
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom
Fake? – Brick
INXS – Original Sin
The B-52’s – Roam
8am
Blondie – Rapture (Special Disco Mix)
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts (Edge Remix)
Culture Club – The War Song (Ultimate Dance Mix)
New Order – True Faith (The Morning Sun Remix)
Queen & David Bowie – Under Pressure
Big Audio Dynamite – The Shamen
The Charlatans UK – Weirdo (Edge Remix)
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Bananarama – I Heard A Rumour (Select Mix Remix)
Dead or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me (Hot Tracks Remix)
Divine – Native Love (Remix)
Ultravox – White China (Razormaid Remix)
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
Erasure – Chains of Love
9am
Electronic – Get The Message
Simple Minds – Alive & Kicking
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Club Mix Remastered)
Les Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Fat Freddy Remix)
Tom Tom Club – Genius Of Love
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Depeche Mode – Enjoy The Silence (Hands And Feet Mix)
Culture Club – Time (Clock Of The Heart)
Belouis Some – Some People
Naked Eyes – Promises, Promises
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls (Shep Pettibone Mastermix)
Art Of Noise – Legs
Prince – Housequake
