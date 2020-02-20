Save The Wave Playlist (02.20.20)

7am

Black – Wonderful Life (12” Mix)

Depeche Mode – Love In Itself

Love & Money – Candybar Express

Duran Duran – Notorious

Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)

Laura Branigan – Self Control

Blancmange – Game Above My Head

Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)

The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)

Stephen Duffy – Unkiss That Kiss

Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)

8am

George Michael – Careless Whisper

The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture SHock Remix)

Joy Division – Transmission

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

B-52’s – Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)

Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling

OMD – Enola Gay

Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)

U2 – Two Hearts Beat As One (Extended Import Remix)

Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)

The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine

