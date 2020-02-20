Save The Wave Playlist (02.20.20)

7am
Black – Wonderful Life (12” Mix)
Depeche Mode – Love In Itself
Love & Money – Candybar Express
Duran Duran – Notorious
Soup Dragons – I’m Free (Edge Remix)
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit) (Edge Remix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Level 42 – Something About You (Dance Remix)
Laura Branigan – Self Control
Blancmange – Game Above My Head
Simple Minds – Don’t You (Forget About Me)
The Farm – All Together Now (12” Remix)
Stephen Duffy – Unkiss That Kiss
Erasure – A Little Respect (Justin Strauss Remix)
8am
George Michael – Careless Whisper
The Cure – Just Like Heaven (Culture SHock Remix)
Joy Division – Transmission
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
B-52’s – Legal Tender (Resurrection Mix)
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
Camper Van Beethoven – Take The Skinheads Bowling
OMD – Enola Gay
Ultravox – Dancing With Tears In My Eyes (Extended Mix)
U2 – Two Hearts Beat As One (Extended Import Remix)
Haircut 100 – Favourite Shirts (Boy Meets Girl)
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Real Life – Catch Me I’m Falling
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
Katrina And The Waves – Walking On Sunshine
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment