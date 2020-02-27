Save The Wave Playlist (02.27.20)

7am

Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)

Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)

Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance

Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)

Level 42 – Something About You

The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene

Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)

OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)

The Cure – What Can’t I Be You

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)

Enya – Orinoco Flow

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more

Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle

8am

The Associates – Heart of Glass

Shona Laing – Soviet Snow

Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)

Blancmange – Lose Your Love

Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)

Microchip League – New York NY

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)

Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia

OMD – Dreaming (Edge Remix)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)

INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)

Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)

A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)

Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)

