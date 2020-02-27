Save The Wave Playlist (02.27.20)

7am
Howard Jones – What Is Love (Razormaid Mix)
Tears For Fears – Shout (Resurrection Remix)
Men Without Hats – The Safety Dance
Art Of Noise – Close (To The Edit)
Level 42 – Something About You
The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene
Scritti Politti – Woodbeez (Pray Like Aretha Franklin)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (Extended Mix)
OMD – Le Femme Accident (Remix)
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream)
The Cure – What Can’t I Be You
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Enya – Orinoco Flow
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes De A’more
Culture Club – Miss Me Blind / It’s A Miracle
8am
The Associates – Heart of Glass
Shona Laing – Soviet Snow
Plus One – Nevermore (More More Mix)
Blancmange – Lose Your Love
Magazine 60 – Don Quichotte (Select Mix Remix)
Microchip League – New York NY
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
New Order – Sub-Culture (Razormaid Remix)
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
OMD – Dreaming (Edge Remix)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
INXS – Original Sin (Edge Remix)
Echo & The Bunnymen – Lips Like Sugar (12” Version)
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Re-Flex – The Politics of Dancing
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
The Proclaimers – I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
