Save The Wave Playlist (02.06.20)

7am

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

Tears for Fears – Mad world (12’ remix)

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)

Taffy – I love my radio (USA Mix ‘86)

+1 – Nevermore

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back to Me (Hot Tracks Mix)

ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire

Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants

Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump and Grind Mix)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)

The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pt 1 & 2)

Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene (Extended Mix)

Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

8am

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix)

The Police – Every Little She Does Is Magic

Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix)

Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix)

Joe Jackson – Steppin Out (Remix)

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me (Remix)

The Kninks – Come Dancing (Remix)

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Berlin – Masquerade

The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)

Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)

Squeeze – Cool For Cats

OMD – Enola Gay

