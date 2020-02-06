PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (02.06.20)

Drew Bailey
February 6, 2020
Terri Nunn of Berlin

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday February 6th, 2020.

7am

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
Tears for Fears – Mad world (12’ remix)
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
INXS – Listen Like Thieves (Select Mix Remix)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme (Extended Mix)
Taffy – I love my radio (USA Mix ‘86)
+1 – Nevermore
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back to Me (Hot Tracks Mix)
ABC – How To Be A Zillionaire
Psychedelic Furs – All That Money Wants
Man 2 Man Meet Man Parrish – Male Stripper (Bump and Grind Mix)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Mix)
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
The Other Two – Tasty Fish (Art Of Mix)
The Communards – Don’t Leave Me This Way (Pt 1 & 2)
Strawberry Switchblade – Jolene (Extended Mix)
Berlin – No More Words (Edge Remix)

8am

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The B-52’s – Party Out Of Bounds
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing (Remix)
The Police – Every Little She Does Is Magic
Sparks & Jane Wiedlin – Cool Places (Remix)
Martini Ranch – How Can A Labouring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang (Remix)
Joe Jackson – Steppin Out (Remix)
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me (Remix)
The Kninks – Come Dancing (Remix)
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Berlin – Masquerade
The Bangles – Hazy Shade Of Winter (Edge Remix)
Billy Idol – White Wedding (Shotgun Mix)
Squeeze – Cool For Cats
OMD – Enola Gay

