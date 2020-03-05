Save The Wave Playlist (03.05.20)

7am
Yazoo – State Farm
Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix
Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
INXS – New Sensation
R.E.M. – Orange Crush
Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious
Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)
Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop
Erasure – Oh L’amour
Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!
Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)
Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love
ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)
The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You
Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger
New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle
8am
Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) [Edge Remix] .
Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)
Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)
Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)
The Human League – Human (Remix)
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
Swing Out Sister – Breakout
Blondie – Heart of Glass (Hot Tracks)
Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)
Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme
Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House
New Order – Round and Round 9Edge Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Part 2 (Remix)
Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
