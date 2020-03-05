Save The Wave Playlist (03.05.20)

7am

Yazoo – State Farm

Scratch Dance – Pyramid Mix

Bomb The Bass – Beat Dis

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

INXS – New Sensation

R.E.M. – Orange Crush

Ehab – Shirley, You Can’t Be Serious

Pop Will Eat Itself – Def Con One (Doomsday Power Mix)

Westworld – Sonic Boom Bop

Erasure – Oh L’amour

Thompson Twins – Doctor! Doctor!

Limahl – Never Ending Story (Rusty Mix 7”)

Altered Images – Don’t Talk To Me About Love

ABC – Be Near Me (Munich Disco Mix)

The Psychedelic Furs – The Ghost In You

Eurythmics – Love Is A Stranger

New Order – Bizarre Love Triangle

8am

Art of Noise – Beatbox (Diversion One) [Edge Remix] .

Naked Eyes – Promises Promises (Hot Tracks Mix)

Book of Love – I Touch Roses (Edge Remix)

Wang Chung – Dance Hall Days (Remix)

The Human League – Human (Remix)

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

Swing Out Sister – Breakout

Blondie – Heart of Glass (Hot Tracks)

Taffy – I Love My Radio (USA Mix ‘86)

Erasure – Gimme Gimme Gimme

Cetu Javu – Have In Mind (Dance Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Ultimix)

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House

New Order – Round and Round 9Edge Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Part 2 (Remix)

Jesus & Mary Chain – Happy When It Rains

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

