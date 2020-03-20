Save The Wave Playlist (03.12.20)

7am
Freeze – I. O .U.
Big Pig – Breakaway
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side (Razormaid Remix)
King – Love & Pride
Until December – Live Alone In Shame (Razormaid Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel
ABC – When Smokey Sings (Miami Mix)
Celebrate The Nun – Will You Be There (Nu Nu Mix)
The Specials – Free Nelson Mandela
The Clash – Rock The Casbah (Hot Tracks Remix)
Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time (Select Mix)
English Beat – I Confess (12” Version)
Stephen Duffy – She Loves Me
Heaven 17 – Penthouse And Pavement
David Bowie – Rebel Rebel (Select Mix)
R.E.M. – It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)
8am
Yazoo – Don’t Go (Re-Remix)
Secession – Sneakyville
Talking Heads – Life During Wartime (Edge Remix)
The English Beat – Save It For Later (Edge Remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Here Come Cowboys (12” Remix)
Boney M – Young Free and Single
Electronic – Getting Away With It (Raindance Mix)
Depeche Mode – Get The Balance Right (Edge Remix)
Trans X – Living On Video
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Adam Ant – Vive Le Rock
Duran Duran – Planet Earth (Night Version)
Falco – Vienna Calling (Remix)
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
New Order – The Perfect Kiss (12” Version)
Duran Duran – Save A Prayer (Remix)
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon
Add comment