Save The Wave Playlist (03.19.20)

7am

Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That

George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)

Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)

New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)

Bananarama – Venus

Severed Heads – Greater Reward

Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)

Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)

Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams

Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)

Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)

The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

8am

Duran Duran – Notorious

Oingo Boingo – Pain

Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (extended Dance Mix)

Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy

Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing

OMD – Secret

David Bowie – Absolute Beginners

Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side

Depeche Mode – Everything Counts

New Order – True Faith

INXS – What You Need

Blondie – Heart Of Glass

Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss

Peter Gabriel – Big Time

The Cure – In Between Days

