Save The Wave Playlist (03.19.20)

7am
Erasure – Who Needs Love Like That
George Kranz – Din Daa Daa (Select Mix Remix)
Depeche Mode – World In My Eyes (Retro Shock Remix)
New Order – 5, 6, 7 (Razormaid Remix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
Danse Society – Say It Again (12” Version)
Bananarama – Venus
Severed Heads – Greater Reward
Talking Heads – Burning Down The House (Rhythm Scholar & Apollo Zero Remix)
Donna Summer – I Feel Love (Razormaid Mix)
Giorgio Moroder & Phillip Oakey – Together In Electric Dreams
Culture Club – Churn OF The Poison Mind (Select Mix Remix)
Heaven 17 – Temptation (95 Remix)
The Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
8am
Duran Duran – Notorious
Oingo Boingo – Pain
Level 42 – Something About You (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame (extended Dance Mix)
Fine Young Cannibals – She Drives Me Crazy
Pet Shop Boys – Domino Dancing
OMD – Secret
David Bowie – Absolute Beginners
Thompson Twins – Love On Your Side
Depeche Mode – Everything Counts
New Order – True Faith
INXS – What You Need
Blondie – Heart Of Glass
Edelweiss – Bring Me Edelweiss
Peter Gabriel – Big Time
The Cure – In Between Days
Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave
