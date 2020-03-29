ICYM Café Chill: Madegg, Captures, Firephly and more

> > Listen again here! < <
Playlist from 29 Mar 2020
6AM Playlist
TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
Aonian – Woven
Emma Jensen – Closer
Gold Falls – KMNK
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Koresma – Liquid Lady
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Jinsang – night breeze
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)
Emancipator – All in Here
Birocratic – Matlack
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Gyvus – Tôzen
7AM Playlist
M.O.T.O – Denoument
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Tycho – Daydream
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Teen Daze – Paradiso
früit – Jaded
Lost Integrity – Go Where You Wanna Go
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Edamame – Lungs Full
Pixül – Firefly
mellogem – swimmin’
8AM Playlist
Holly BB – Second Spring
Madegg – Wakaru (Daisuke Tanabe Remix)
Headphone Activist – Haiku
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
DWDY – Second Nature
SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)
Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Mvnners – Crush
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Captures – Lagos
Firephly – Know What I Need
Shigeto – Safe in Here
9AM Playlist
Chemtrails – Elapse
Feverkin – Silhouette
il:lo – alma
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Tedium Cool – 00h28
