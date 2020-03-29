ICYM Café Chill: Madegg, Captures, Firephly and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Madegg, Captures, Firephly and more

Playlist from 29 Mar 2020

6AM Playlist

TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)

Oatmello – Wun For the Trees

Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)

Aonian – Woven

Emma Jensen – Closer

Gold Falls – KMNK

Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)

Koresma – Liquid Lady

Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)

Jinsang – night breeze

Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!

Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)

Emancipator – All in Here

Birocratic – Matlack

Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)

Gyvus – Tôzen

7AM Playlist

M.O.T.O – Denoument

IOM – You Promised to Come Back

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Tycho – Daydream

Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Teen Daze – Paradiso

früit – Jaded

Lost Integrity – Go Where You Wanna Go

Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset

Packed Rich – Phoenix

Edamame – Lungs Full

Pixül – Firefly

mellogem – swimmin’

8AM Playlist

Holly BB – Second Spring

Madegg – Wakaru (Daisuke Tanabe Remix)

Headphone Activist – Haiku

Chemtrails – Hoverpad

DWDY – Second Nature

SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)

Shatter Hands – Singlespeed

Mvnners – Crush

Catching Flies – Komorebi

Captures – Lagos

Firephly – Know What I Need

Shigeto – Safe in Here

9AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Elapse

Feverkin – Silhouette

il:lo – alma

Tomas Novoa – Tundra

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star

Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone

TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations

Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual

Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)

Tedium Cool – 00h28