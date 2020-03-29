PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: Madegg, Captures, Firephly and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
March 29, 2020
2 min read

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from Madegg, Captures, Firephly and more

> > Listen again here! < <

Playlist from 29 Mar 2020

6AM Playlist

TOKiMONSTA – Early to Dawn (feat. Selah Sue)
Oatmello – Wun For the Trees
Nosaj Thing – How We Do (feat. Kazu Makino)
Aonian – Woven
Emma Jensen – Closer
Gold Falls – KMNK
Golden Vessel – Less~more (feat. Okbadlands)
Koresma – Liquid Lady
Third Floor & Olsen – Lost in You (feat. Boswell) [Third Floor After Hrs Remix] Stalking Gia – Second Nature (Sean Turk Remix)
Jinsang – night breeze
Scott Xylo – Afroo!!!!
Frame – Bad Decisions (feat. Bijou)
Emancipator – All in Here
Birocratic – Matlack
Shigeto – Huron River Drive (Evenings Remix)
Gyvus – Tôzen

7AM Playlist

M.O.T.O – Denoument
IOM – You Promised to Come Back
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Tycho – Daydream
Chrome Sparks – Enter the Chrome Forest
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Teen Daze – Paradiso
früit – Jaded
Lost Integrity – Go Where You Wanna Go
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Packed Rich – Phoenix
Edamame – Lungs Full
Pixül – Firefly
mellogem – swimmin’

8AM Playlist

Holly BB – Second Spring
Madegg – Wakaru (Daisuke Tanabe Remix)
Headphone Activist – Haiku
Chemtrails – Hoverpad
DWDY – Second Nature
SKYGAZE – Starlight (feat. Virgulta)
Shatter Hands – Singlespeed
Mvnners – Crush
Sundrenched – Overexposed Suburban Sunset
Catching Flies – Komorebi
Captures – Lagos
Firephly – Know What I Need
Shigeto – Safe in Here

9AM Playlist

Chemtrails – Elapse
Feverkin – Silhouette
il:lo – alma
Tomas Novoa – Tundra
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Outlaw Star
Sniffle Party – All the Snow Is Gone
TheNoiseMachine – Ice Formations
Nonchalant – Tell Me Something Good
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Flamingosis & The Kount – Rhythm Ritual
Tycho – Dive (Radio Edit)
Tedium Cool – 00h28

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu