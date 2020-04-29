Spring Fund Drive
Dr. Kendra Read Interview – Managing Youth with Anxiety During a Pandemic

Drew Bailey
April 29, 2020
Wake Up With C89.5 Mornings

Dr. Kendra Read a clinical psychologist at Seattle Children’s Hospital joins Drew Bailey on the phone on how to help parents manage youth with anxiety during a pandemic.

Drew Bailey

Drew Bailey has been putting the rave on the radio for over twenty years. He hosts the morning show every weekday from 6 to 10 am on C89.5.

