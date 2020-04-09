Save The Wave Playlist (04.09.20)

This week would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this week and have moved or Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.
7am
Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Remix)
Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)
Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)
Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2 (Select Remix)
Spandau Ballet vs. Nora En Pure – True 2015 (True vs Saltwater Rework)
The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)
Secession – Magician
The Clash – Train In Vain
Peter Schilling – Major Tom
Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)
The B-52’s – Private Idaho
Billy Idol – Rebel Yell
English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)
Violent Femmes – Add It Up
Tones On Tails – Go! (12” Edit)
8am
Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance (Original Bobby Orlando Remix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Stop – Wake Up
Shriekback – Nemesis
The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another
INXS – The One Thing
OMD – Tesla Girls
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar (Lepidopteristic Mix)
Alphaville – Dance With ME (Empire Remix)
The Church – The Unguarded Moment
Soft Cell – Tainted Love
Madness – It Must Be Love
Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky
Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me
The Cure – Just Like Heaven
Howard Jones – Conditioning
Xmal Deutschland – Dreamhouse
Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels
Katrina And The Waves – Waling On Sunshine
