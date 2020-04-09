Save The Wave Playlist (04.09.20)

This week would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this week and have moved or Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.

7am

Pet Shop Boys – What Have I Done To Deserve This (The Shep Pettibone Remix)

Depeche Mode – Behind The Wheel (Shep Pettibone Remix)

Camouflage – The Great Commandment (Justin Strus Remix)

Eurythmics – Here Comes The Rain Again Part 2 (Select Remix)

Spandau Ballet vs. Nora En Pure – True 2015 (True vs Saltwater Rework)

The Bangles – Manic Monday (Select Mix)

Secession – Magician

The Clash – Train In Vain

Peter Schilling – Major Tom

Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)

The B-52’s – Private Idaho

Billy Idol – Rebel Yell

English Beat – Mirror In The Bathroom (Edge Remix)

Violent Femmes – Add It Up

Tones On Tails – Go! (12” Edit)

8am

Pet Shop Boys – One More Chance (Original Bobby Orlando Remix)

New Order – The Perfect Kiss

Stop – Wake Up

Shriekback – Nemesis

The Fixx – One Thing Leads To Another

INXS – The One Thing

OMD – Tesla Girls

Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar (Lepidopteristic Mix)

Alphaville – Dance With ME (Empire Remix)

The Church – The Unguarded Moment

Soft Cell – Tainted Love

Madness – It Must Be Love

Jo Boxers – Just Got Lucky

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me

The Cure – Just Like Heaven

Howard Jones – Conditioning

Xmal Deutschland – Dreamhouse

Tears For Fears – Head Over Heels

Katrina And The Waves – Waling On Sunshine

