Save The Wave Playlist (04.16.20)

7am
Duran Duran – Hold Back The Rain
Ultravox – White China (Special Mix)
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Berlin – No More Words
The Creatures – Standing here
Smalltown Boys – Beatski Mix
New Order – Round And Round
Soft Cell – Insecure Me
Rita Mitsouko – Marcia Baila
Erasure – Breath Of Life
Talk Talk – It’s So Serious
Pet Shop Boys – Suburbia
Fine Young Cannibals – Suspicious Minds
The Smiths – Panic
8am
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home (Culture Shock Remix)
Modern English – I Melt With You (Select Mix Remix)
Berlin – Masquerade
Duran Duran – Careless Memory (12” Mix)
Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart (DJ beats)
Transvision Vamp – Tell That Girl To Shut Up
Underworld – Underneath The Radar (Remix)
A Flock Of Seagulls – I Ran
Peter Gabriel – Shock The Monkey
The Police – Don’t Stand So Close To Me
Madness – It Must Be Love
Yazoo – Telephone Call
Siouxsie And The Banshees – The Killing Jar
The Cure – Friday I’m In Love (Select Mix Remix)
New Order – The Perfect Kiss
Erasure – Chains of Love
Electric Light Orchestra – Mr. Blue Sky
