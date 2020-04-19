ICYM Café Chill: The Tin Box, TheNoiseMachine, Aliam and more

ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from The Tin Box, TheNoiseMachine, Aliam and more

6AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Trust

Litche – Voyage (feat. Woodes)

Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2

Feral Fauna – Tincture (Finding Hope Remix)

Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)

Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm

Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)

Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces

Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)

School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)

Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)

Blap Deli – Oh, Calvin

Adamlondon – Maple

Tekvision – Lament

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac

Kaelyn – The Mood

VIQ – Somewhere

Tycho – Easy

Unfound – Reach

William French – Heart

Frameworks – Titles

Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)

Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real

Pacific Coliseum – Home

Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum

Hotwax – Isopod

Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Mr. Hong – Summer Love

Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)

The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All

FadedAeon – Out to Sea

Swimming TV – Falling

TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much

Freud – Faux Pas

Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna

Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring

DWDY – Feel Free

X3SR – Farewell

Aliam – Aotra

oDDling – Chroma

9AM Playlist

Cloudchord & HM Surf – 5 Nice Days in a Row

IHF – Ever Be the Same

Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden

Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters

Tycho – From Home – Mux Mool Remix

Pijama – Garage

edapollo – By the River

Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling

BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun

Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver

IHF – Fall in Love

Geotic – Actually Smiling

Manatee Commune – Cascade