ICYM Café Chill: The Tin Box, TheNoiseMachine, Aliam and more

Playlist from 19 Apr 2020
6AM Playlist
Gold Panda – Trust
Litche – Voyage (feat. Woodes)
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Feral Fauna – Tincture (Finding Hope Remix)
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Blap Deli – Oh, Calvin
Adamlondon – Maple
Tekvision – Lament
7AM Playlist
Kasseo – Almanac
Kaelyn – The Mood
VIQ – Somewhere
Tycho – Easy
Unfound – Reach
William French – Heart
Frameworks – Titles
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Hotwax – Isopod
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out
8AM Playlist
Mr. Hong – Summer Love
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Swimming TV – Falling
TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Freud – Faux Pas
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
DWDY – Feel Free
X3SR – Farewell
Aliam – Aotra
oDDling – Chroma
9AM Playlist
Cloudchord & HM Surf – 5 Nice Days in a Row
IHF – Ever Be the Same
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
Tycho – From Home – Mux Mool Remix
Pijama – Garage
edapollo – By the River
Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver
IHF – Fall in Love
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Manatee Commune – Cascade
