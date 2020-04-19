PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

ICYM Café Chill: The Tin Box, TheNoiseMachine, Aliam and more

Richard J Dalton from Cafe Chill and DAF
April 19, 2020
ICYMI, the latest episode of Cafe Chill includes tracks from The Tin Box, TheNoiseMachine, Aliam and more

Playlist from 19 Apr 2020

6AM Playlist

Gold Panda – Trust
Litche – Voyage (feat. Woodes)
Lord RAJA – Dipteres Pt. 2
Feral Fauna – Tincture (Finding Hope Remix)
Sun Glitters – Outside (Reprise)
Chrome Sparks – This Revenge Is Calm
Soft Glas – Latency (feat. Stalking Gia)
Shigeto – Look At All the Smiling Faces
Alaskan Tapes – Memoirs (feat. Nori)
School of Seven Bells – Half Asleep (Lusine Remix)
Kodyak – Lost Myself (feat. Falls)
Blap Deli – Oh, Calvin
Adamlondon – Maple
Tekvision – Lament

7AM Playlist

Kasseo – Almanac
Kaelyn – The Mood
VIQ – Somewhere
Tycho – Easy
Unfound – Reach
William French – Heart
Frameworks – Titles
Hior Chronik – Still Foggy (Cosmonaut Grechko Remix)
Boards of Canada – Nothing Is Real
Pacific Coliseum – Home
Eagle Eyed Tiger – Momentum
Hotwax – Isopod
Telefon Tel Aviv – Life Is All About Taking Things In and Putting Things Out

8AM Playlist

Mr. Hong – Summer Love
Pacific Coliseum – Wave Catalyst (High Tide)
The Tin Box – There Is Only Light And The Light Is All
FadedAeon – Out to Sea
Swimming TV – Falling
TheNoiseMachine – Don’t Worry So Much
Freud – Faux Pas
Elsa Hewitt – Pop Tuna
Jay Cliffen & LaFlamme – Day Spring
DWDY – Feel Free
X3SR – Farewell
Aliam – Aotra
oDDling – Chroma

9AM Playlist

Cloudchord & HM Surf – 5 Nice Days in a Row
IHF – Ever Be the Same
Magic Touch – Rooftop Garden
Tom Day & Ian Urbina – Hunting Hunters
Tycho – From Home – Mux Mool Remix
Pijama – Garage
edapollo – By the River
Memory Scale – A Warm Feeling
BODYBITE – Woken Up by the Sun
Manatee Commune – Majestic Diver
IHF – Fall in Love
Geotic – Actually Smiling
Manatee Commune – Cascade

I work behind-the-scenes on Café Chill. I like to make friends with crows.

