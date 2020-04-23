Save The Wave Playlist (04.23.20)

This would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this time and have moved our Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.
7am
Thompson Twins – Lies
New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)
Fake? – Brick
Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk – Telephone Call
Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)
Secession – Touch (Part 3)
The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat
Billy Idol – Catch My Fall
Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)
Human League – Mirror Man
The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)
Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down
Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) [Edge Remix] Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise
The Cure – In Between Days
8am
Erasure – Sometimes
Scritti Politti – Perfect Way
Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)
The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times
Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)
Level 42 – Lessons In Love
Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)
Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling
Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)
The Clash – Magnificent Seven
Wham – Wham Rap ‘86
INXS – What You Need
Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)
S-50 – Input
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Talking Heads – And She Was
