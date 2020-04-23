Save The Wave Playlist (04.23.20)

This would have been our Spring Fund Drive. We have decided to give you more music during this time and have moved our Fund Drive to online only. Please consider making a donation today.

7am

Thompson Twins – Lies

New Order – Blue Monday (12” Version)

Depeche Mode – Route 66 (Beatmasters Remix)

Fake? – Brick

Fat Headz – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk – Telephone Call

Pete Shelley – Homosapien (Dance Mix)

Duran Duran – Hungry Like the Wolf (Night Version)

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Two Tribes (Annihilation Mix)

Secession – Touch (Part 3)

The Psychedelic Furs – Heartbeat

Billy Idol – Catch My Fall

Vicious Pink – Take Me Now (Razormaid Remix)

Human League – Mirror Man

The B-52’s – Summer Of Love (Select Mix)

Yazoo – Didn’t Bring Your Love Down

Gene Loves Jezebel – Desire (Come and Get It) [Edge Remix] Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Flesh For Lulu – Postcards From Paradise

The Cure – In Between Days

8am

Erasure – Sometimes

Scritti Politti – Perfect Way

Rita Mitsouko – Andy (Remix)

The Belle Stars – Sign of The Times

Swing Out Sister – Breakout (Select Remix)

Level 42 – Lessons In Love

Howard Jones – New Song (Edge Remix)

Blancmange – Living On The Ceiling

Frankie Goes To Hollywood – Relax (Paul Andrews Remix)

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)

The Clash – Magnificent Seven

Wham – Wham Rap ‘86

INXS – What You Need

Yazoo – State Farm (‘88 Remix)

S-50 – Input

Depeche Mode – Flexible

Talking Heads – And She Was

SAVE THE WAVE ON FACEBOOK

Listen again at c895.org/show/save-the-wave

Follow Trent on twitter at @DJTrentVon or check out his website at trentvon.com