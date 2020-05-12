C895 LiveExclusives: VASSY “Secrets” 🌟🙌

FeaturedLive Exclusives

Harmony Soleil
May 12, 2020
Check out yet another incredible performance for #C895LiveExclusives recorded in the C895 studios with @VASSY performing her smash hit “Secrets”! Listen on air for all the new 2020 performances and we’ll be premiering more music videos in the coming weeks! // Video Help for all of these videos – Rob Martini & Diego Resendez Audio Help for all the videos – Henry Antupit, Ruben Perez & Rob Martini

