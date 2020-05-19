C895 Anthems Weekend

#C895Anthems Holiday Weekend…Is Coming…

Harmony Soleil
May 19, 2020
1 min read

Back by popular demand, we are going big all with an entire weekend full of the biggest dance songs in history with another C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend! Kicking off 2pm on Friday afternoon, we are rolling all Memorial Day weekend through C895 jams from the last three decades! Prepare yourselves for favorite throwbacks, future anthem favorites and so much more! All hosted by your favorite C895 personalities!

Make sure to listen all weekend, on air, right here online or tell your smart speaker to “Play C895”! Tweet along using #C895Anthems!

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

View all posts

Add comment

You may also like

Hey, come dance with us!

Sign up to get updates, event invites, and contest alerts from C-89.5.

Join C89.5

Follow C89.5

Menu