Labor Day Is an Anthems Holiday Weekend!

Harmony Soleil
August 29, 2019
Back by popular demand, we are going big all with an entire weekend full of the biggest dance songs in history with another C895 Anthems Holiday Weekend! Kicking off 3pm on Friday afternoon, we are rolling all weekend through hour long lists curated by your favorite C895 personalities and DJs! We’ll also be featuring YOUR favorite songs during our Listener Powered Hour!

Make sure to listen all weekend, on air, right here online or tell your smart speaker to “Play C895”! Tweet along using #C895Anthems!

