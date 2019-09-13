FeaturedLive Exclusives

LX Class of 2019: The High Children “#1 Champions” (Live @ C895)

Harmony Soleil
September 13, 2019
C895 LiveExclusives: The High Children “#1 Champions” (Live at C895). Listen throughout the workday to hear this track on the air along with other incredible tracks performed this spring in our Live Performance studio! Thanks to our production team and The High Children! #LiveMusic #RemixedLiveMusic // Audio & Video Post Production: Dj Martini // Special Thanks to: Henry Antupit, Maddy Berkman, Coco Chandi & Faraz Zarghami

 

Harmony Soleil

She's fabulous! Harmony Soleil is an on-air personality, interviewer, voice-over artist and DJ on C89.5FM. You can follow her on Twitter and like her Friday night radio show on Facebook. Thanks for listening!

