Back For Another Dramatic Year!

This year the holidays will be EXTRA dramatic thanks to Mark “Mom” Finley putting the most dramatic drag queen spin on your favorite holiday songs! Refreshed for 2019, the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas will be kicking off Friday, 12/13 and run through Christmas Day with new classics and old holiday favorites! Join us every day at 10am (drag queen standard time) for the Twelve Dramatic Days of Christmas with Mark “Mom” Finley! Tweet or post along using #TwelveDramaticDays!

And if you want to review the fun from last year, all the readings are up here!