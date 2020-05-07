Save The Wave Playlist (05.07.20)

7am

Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)

OMD – Pandora’s Box

Limahl – Never Ending Story

Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy

Yazoo – Situation ‘88

Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour

Cetu Javu – Situations

Depeche Mode – Flexible

Erasure – Oh L’Amour

Boxcar – Freemason

Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes

Thompson Twins – Lies

Kraftwerk – Tour De France

Book of Love – Witchcraft

New Order – Blue Monday

8am

Electronic – Feel Every Beat

Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)

The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)

Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better

Simple Minds – All The Things She Said

Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)

Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream

Oingo Boingo – Pain

David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)

Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)

New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)

Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)

Vitamin Z – Burning Flame

Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .

Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)

Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)

Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination

