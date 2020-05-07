Save The Wave Playlist (05.07.20)

7am
Book Of Love – Modigliani (Lost In Your Eyes)
OMD – Pandora’s Box
Limahl – Never Ending Story
Westworld – Sonic Boom Boy
Yazoo – Situation ‘88
Alexander Robotnick – Problèmes D’Amour
Cetu Javu – Situations
Depeche Mode – Flexible
Erasure – Oh L’Amour
Boxcar – Freemason
Dead or Alive – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
Frankie Goes to Hollywood – Two Tribes
Thompson Twins – Lies
Kraftwerk – Tour De France
Book of Love – Witchcraft
New Order – Blue Monday
8am
Electronic – Feel Every Beat
Erasure – Heavenly Action (12” Remix)
The Blow Monkeys – Digging Your Scene (Ultimix)
Howard Jones – Things Can Only Get Better
Simple Minds – All The Things She Said
Duran Duran – Notorious (Edge Remix)
Thompson Twins – Don’t Mess With Dr. Dream
Oingo Boingo – Pain
David Bowie – Fashion (Edge Remix)
Yazoo – State Farm (Dance Remix)
New Order – Touched By The Hand Of God (Razormaid Mix)
Depeche Mode – Never Let Me Down (12”)
Vitamin Z – Burning Flame
Icicle Works – Birds Fly (Whisper To A Scream) [Edge Remix] .
Grandmaster Flash & Melle Mel – White Lines (Select Mix)
Jesus Jones – International Bright Young Thing (Phil Harding 12” Mix)
Human League – (Keep Feeling) Fascination
