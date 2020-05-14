PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave Playlist (05.14.20)

Drew Bailey
May 14, 2020
Stack of Records

Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday May 14th, 2020.

7am

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep
S 50 – Input
Big Pig – Breakaway
Red Flag – If I Ever
M & H Band – Pop Corn (Radio Version)
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Electronic – Getting Away With It
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

8am

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Mike Mareen – Love spy
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – A Perfect kiss
The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk-Telephone call
Thompson Twins – Lies
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion
Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
Talk Talk – It’s My Life

