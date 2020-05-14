Save The Wave Playlist (05.14.20)

7am

Dead or Alive – In Too Deep

S 50 – Input

Big Pig – Breakaway

Red Flag – If I Ever

M & H Band – Pop Corn (Radio Version)

Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind

Electronic – Getting Away With It

The Other Two – Tasty Fish

Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings

Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy

Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams

A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)

Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila

Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka

Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)

Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls

8am

Sparks – Music You Can Dance To

Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)

Mike Mareen – Love spy

Erasure – Chorus

New Order – A Perfect kiss

The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs

Kraftwerk-Telephone call

Thompson Twins – Lies

Book of Love – Witchcraft

Westworld – Painkiller

Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science

X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind

Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion

Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure

Underworld – Underneath The Radar

Talk Talk – It’s My Life

