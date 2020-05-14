Save The Wave Playlist (05.14.20)

7am
Dead or Alive – In Too Deep
S 50 – Input
Big Pig – Breakaway
Red Flag – If I Ever
M & H Band – Pop Corn (Radio Version)
Sharpe & Numan – Change Your Mind
Electronic – Getting Away With It
The Other Two – Tasty Fish
Marc Almond – Tears Run Rings
Bronski Beat – Smalltown Boy
Philip Oakey & Giorgio Moroder – Together In Electric Dreams
A Flock of Seagulls – Never Again (The Dancer)
Rita Mitsuko – Marcia Baila
Sinead O’Connor – Mandinka
Depeche Mode – Photographic (Rex The Dog Faithful Mix)
Pet Shop Boys – West End Girls
8am
Sparks – Music You Can Dance To
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Mike Mareen – Love spy
Erasure – Chorus
New Order – A Perfect kiss
The Fatheads – Calling All Clubs
Kraftwerk-Telephone call
Thompson Twins – Lies
Book of Love – Witchcraft
Westworld – Painkiller
Thomas Dolby – She Blinded Me With Science
X-Visitors -The Planet Doesn’t Mind
Moskwa TV – The Art Of Fashion
Ultravox – Loves Great Adventure
Underworld – Underneath The Radar
Talk Talk – It’s My Life
