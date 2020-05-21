Save The Wave Playlist (05.21.20)

7am
Paul Lekakis – Boom Boom (Let’s Go Back To My Room)
Duran Duran – Hungry Like The Wolf (Night Version)
Pseudo Echo – Funky Town (Ultimix by Rob Harvey
Flying Lizards vs. C.I.D. ft. Bahary – Money (2018 Mix)
Mandinka – Mandinka (2018 Mix)
Echo & the Bunnymen
Dead or Alive – Something In My House (Hot Tracks)
Real Life – Send Me An Angel 89’ (Extended)
Divinyls – Pleasure and Pain
Depeche Mode – Pleasure, Little treasure (Razormaid remix)
The Psychedelic Furs – Pretty In Pink
Human League – Mirror Man
Alphaville – Forever Young (96 remix)
The Church – the Unguarded Moment
The Cure – In Between Days
Erasure – Chains of Love
New Order – True Faith
8am
C.C.C.P. – American Soviets
MCL – New York, NY
Modern Trouble – Flying To Moskow
M & H Band – Popcorn
OMD – Brides of Frankenstein (Acid House Edit)
Blur – Girls & Boys (Pet Shop Boys 12” Mix)
The Human League – Heart Like a Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Blancmange – Blind Vision (Razormaid Version)
Tears For Fears – Pale Shelter
Ministry – I wanted To Tell Her (12” Version)
Depeche Mode – Strangelove (Pain Mix)
Cube – Loves Taboo
Book of Love – Tubular Bells / Pretty Boys & Pretty Girls
Madness – Our House
Duran Duran – My Own Way (12” Mix)
Rita Mitsouko & The Sparks – Singing In The Shower
Electronic – Getting Away With It
