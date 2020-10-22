PlaylistsSpecialty Shows

Save The Wave (10.22.20)

Drew Bailey
October 22, 2020
Save The Wave with DJ Trent Von. Playlist for Thursday October 22nd, 2020.

7am

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)
The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang
The Kinks – Come Dancing
Altered Images – Happy Birthday
Modern English – I Melt With You
Devo – Whip It
Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture
The Romantics – What I Like About You
Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)
OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)
The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic
Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing
The Other Ones – Holiday
A-Ha – Take On Me
The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)
When In Rome – The Promise

8am

New Order – Shellshock
The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)
Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property
Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)
Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)
Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me
Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind
OMD – Locomotion
Stephen Duffy – Hold It
Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)
Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)
Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)
Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)
Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now
The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)
Wham! – I’m Your Man

