Save The Wave (10.22.20)

7am

Naked Eyes – Always Something There To Remind Me Part 2 (Select Mix Remix)

The Pretenders – Back On The Chain Gang

The Kinks – Come Dancing

Altered Images – Happy Birthday

Modern English – I Melt With You

Devo – Whip It

Martini Ranch – How Can A Laboring Man Find Time For Self Culture

The Romantics – What I Like About You

Peter Schilling – Major Tom (Coming Home) (Culture Shock Remix)

OMD – Electricity (Edge Remix)

The Police – Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

Fine Young Cannibals – Good Thing

The Other Ones – Holiday

A-Ha – Take On Me

The Cure – Boys Don’t Cry (Dance Remix)

When In Rome – The Promise

8am

New Order – Shellshock

The Human League – Heart Like A Wheel (Razormaid Remix)

Blue Mercedes – I Want To Be Your Property

Holly Johnson – Where Has The Love Gone (Razormaid Mix)

Kon Kan – I Beg Your Pardon (Edge Remix)

Dead Or Alive – Lover Come Back To Me

Pet Shop Boys – Always On My Mind

OMD – Locomotion

Stephen Duffy – Hold It

Trans-X – Living On Video (Dub Mix)

Divine – I’m So Beautiful (Remix)

Berlin – No More Words (Dance Remix)

Sinéad O’Connor – Mandinka (12” Remix)

Men At Work – Who Can It Be Now

The B-52’s – Channel Z (Edge Remix)

Wham! – I’m Your Man

